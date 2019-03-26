

CTV Barrie





Homelessness in Simcoe County affects 14 out of every 10-thousand people, and 16 percent are young people.

The Orillia Youth Opportunity committee is planning to attack the issue of youth homelessness head-on.

The committee has been working on a study over the past three years and hopes to not only bring the numbers down but stop them before they start.

Linda Goodall is the executive director with Orillia’s Lighthouse. She says about 10 percent of those who stay at the shelter are between the ages of 16 and 24.

Goodall believes that along with community partners, a new facility called Building Hope will help to ease homelessness, but she says young people have to be willing to accept that help.

“That’s the part that’s really difficult,” she says. “If they are willing to take the help, then, of course, we can help them.”

The groundbreaking for Building Hope is scheduled to take place in early May and is expected to take roughly two years to complete. The facility will house 18 beds for men, 12 for women, and eight for youths.