BARRIE -- Construction is slowly picking up steam at the future site of Orillia's new $14.5 million-dollar shelter.

Building Hope - which will be located on Queen Street - will replace the ageing Lighthouse emergency shelter in Orillia. Executive Director Linda Goodall says it will offer critical services to the most vulnerable under one roof.

"We'll be able to get more people off the street," says Goodall, adding the soup kitchen and cafe will actually seat over 100, "we'll be able to have a bit more space because right now we're just jammed in the space that we are in."

The multi-year fundraising campaign is about 90 per cent complete, but officials are still about one-million dollars short of its goal.

Until the site is complete, the homeless will have to continue competing for a spot at the Lighthouse Shelter; a facility that is too old and too small.

"We are totally bursting at the seams," says Goodall. "Unfortunately, we are actually turning away gentlemen as well; five men the other the night, six men another night."

The current Lighthouse serves about 25,000 meals each year. It has just 14 beds, and it is never enough, but it's a lifeline for many.

"I'm just in turmoil right now," said a gentleman outside of the shelter, "(I'm) just trying to change my life around. I want to get my own place again. Back on my feet. back to work."

Once the new shelter opens, it will have 40 beds and not just for men but for women and children too.

"This past week, I was on the second floor of the supportive housing unit and seeing those rooms where somebody right now who's chronically homeless will be able to have somewhere to live," says Goodall, "it is unbelievable."

Staff at the Lighthouse say there is no question their numbers continue to rise month over month, putting a more significant need on the Building Hope Facility. Construction should be complete by 2021.