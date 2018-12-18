For those without a roof over their heads during the cold winter months, a warm place to sleep is critical.

The Lighthouse in Orillia currently has 14 beds available for men to get out of the cold at night, but it will soon open its doors to many more people in need.

A new 30-thousand square foot facility opening on Queen Street East will accommodate men, women, and children with as many as 40 beds. The building will have two self-contained family units and a community kitchen with meals served daily.

The ‘Building Hope’ campaign aims to raise six-million-dollars to help with the shelter that will replace the existing Lighthouse, so far they have raised one-million-dollars of that goal.

Lighthouse staff hopes to have construction begin in May with the new facility fully operational within two years.