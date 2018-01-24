

CTV Barrie





There’s a building boom across much of Southern Georgian Bay.

For the first time ever, the value of new construction in Wasaga Beach topped $100 million. Mayor Brian Smith says the new construction creates jobs and he expects to see even more coming soon.

“Building the downtown and the redevelopment of beaches one and two, I would think in the next couple year, we will see it even higher than $100 million. It’s great news for Wasaga Beach.”

It was a similar story around Southern Georgian Bay. Collingwood finished 2017 with almost $115 million in new construction, while the Blue Mountains shattered all previous records with $185 million in new building permits for the year.

“It’s an area that people always want to be. It’s the most beautiful area in the country or in the world. Who wouldn't want to be here,” says Smith.

Building officials expect similar numbers in 2018.