The OPP will be on the roads over the Easter long weekend as part of their Seatbelt Safety Blitz.

The lack of seatbelt use contributed to about a quarter of the deaths in road collisions so far in 2019.

"As a driver or passenger, you can do more than just buckle up. Before you head out on the road, look beyond your own seat belt. If anyone in the vehicle is not wearing one, ask them to buckle up for everyone's safety. Remind them that during a collision, unrestrained vehicle occupants may become human projectiles and pose an additional threat to other people in the vehicle, even those who are wearing a seat belt,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique cautions.

A driver can face a fine of more than $200 for not buckling up plus two demerit points.