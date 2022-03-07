Buckle up for accelerated gas prices across Simcoe Muskoka
Prices at the pumps have skyrocketed, and one expert says this is the calm before the storm, with gas prices expected to soar to $2 per litre by the end of March.
According to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, the rising fuel price isn't just going to impact drivers.
"This is going to cascade into other areas of the economy, most notably for those of us who don't drive, into food and other increasing in pricing. It's inevitable."
Small business owner Brian Vanderstelt said he's feeling the pinch while spending most of his workdays on the road.
"It's been crazy because I probably do 1,000 to 1,500 kilometres every week," said Vanderstelt, owner of Brian's Food Baskets.
Vanderstelt brings fresh produce to Christian Island, having started his delivery service during the pandemic to help others, but now he says gas prices would mean increasing costs.
"I'm trying to bite the bullet as much as I can for myself, but you know what, I do have to pass it off eventually," he said.
McTeague recalled that gas was roughly $1.24 per litre in the GTA at the same time last year. Meanwhile, most places across the region ranged between $1.82 and $1.90 on Monday.
The gas and energy price expert is calling for government intervention to help ease the strain on Canadian wallets.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: Lviv struggling to feed people fleeing war
A Russian general was killed in the fighting around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, which Russian forces have been trying to seize since the invasion began, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said.
Canada takes direction from Putin rival to sanction 10 more Russians over Ukraine
Canada poked Russia in the eye on Monday by sanctioning 10 people identified by Vladimir Putin's top domestic opponent as the federal government works with allies to hammer Russia's economy in response to that country's invasion of Ukraine. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in London at the start of a four-country visit to Europe, conceded cutting off Russia's lucrative oil and gas exports entirely is not as simple for Europe as it was for Canada.
Ukrainian couples are getting married despite the backdrop of the Russian invasion
In several acts of defiance, Ukrainian couples have decided to tie the knot, despite the incredibly stressful Russian invasion in their country.
'Big Brother is behind you': Russian teacher on Putin and her country's invasion
A Russian teacher who fled to Poland is shedding light on the misinformation campaigns and surveillance the Russian people face when it comes to this invasion.
Fines issued after plane with Russian nationals on board grounded in Yellowknife
Transport Canada says a plane carrying two Russian nationals that was grounded in Yellowknife last week broke airspace restrictions.
Russia says deals with 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada, will require approval
Russia said on Monday that all corporate deals with companies and individuals from so-called 'unfriendly countries' would now have to be approved by a government commission, according to a government resolution.
Russian tanks emblazoned with 'Z' were first spotted on Ukraine's border. Here's how the letter became a pro-war symbol
In late February, days before Russian forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, videos and photos began circulating on social media showing tanks, communications trucks and rocket launchers emblazoned with the letter 'Z' rolling toward the border. Military experts are debating what it means.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
Could the price of gas get even higher?
A gas analyst believes the cost of fuel could get even higher before receding, with the potential for more recording-breaking prices at the pump.
Atlantic
-
Victims' families press for RCMP officers to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting is hearing from lawyers for victims' families today on why they want to call RCMP officers and a key 911 operator to the stand.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide in Dartmouth, N.S., last week.
-
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
Montreal
-
Montreal rabbis travel to Polish-Ukrainian border to help amid 'heartbreak'
A group of Montreal rabbis has travelled to the Polish-Ukrainian border to deliver supplies and help out – but also to see for themselves what more Canadians could be doing.
-
Poilievre's team takes aim at Charest's Conservative cred as his campaign takes shape
A Conservative senator from Quebec helping Pierre Poilievre try to win leadership of the party is criticizing Jean Charest as a 'Conservative of convenience,' who on Monday nabbed an endorsement from another potential contender.
-
Canadian minister wants to prevent collusion as Montreal fuel prices soar
The federal government has asked the Competition Bureau to monitor the fuel market to ensure there is no collusion in setting gasoline prices as the war in Ukraine sends oil prices soaring.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich released from custody
Tamara Lich, a high-profile organizer of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, has been released from jail following a bail review.
-
Cost of gas and groceries on the rise, putting families in a pinch
Record high gas prices don't appear to be going away anytime soon, making it tougher for the average household to make ends meet.
-
'Every moment I'm trying to check my phone': Ottawa resident worried about family in Ukraine
Andrii Shymko regularly checks his phone for updates from his mother in Ukraine, but keeping in touch with someone in a war zone has been difficult.
Toronto
-
Toronto councillor and advocates push city to purchase vacant downtown properties for affordable housing
A Toronto city councillor and community advocates are making one last attempt to convince the city to purchase two vacant properties in the city's downtown for affordable housing instead of being sold to a developer.
-
Ontario nurses getting up to $5,000 incentive pay to stay on the job
The Ontario government is giving eligible nurses a $5,000 payment to help incentivize them to stay on the job.
-
Toronto hospitals organize to send medical supplies to Ukraine
A pandemic hiatus in the collection of surplus medical supplies at the University Health Network has turned out to be a blessing for people in Ukraine, who are in desperate need of medical items.
Kitchener
-
'Performative lip service': Black Parent Council reacts to WCDSB director of education's apology
The director of education at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board has issued an apology for a comment she made about anti-Black racism in the school board last week – but her latest statement is not sitting well with a local parent group.
-
Pair from Waterloo Region takes home $1M lotto win
A pair of coworkers in Waterloo Region is taking home a $1 million lottery prize.
-
Police arrest teen with BB gun at Kitchener high school
A 15-year-old Kitchener boy who brought a Glock-style BB gun to school has been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
London
-
Emergency crews continue search for missing child in West Perth
The search continues Monday afternoon for a 10-year-old child reported missing after falling through ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
This is how much gas costs right now in different parts of Ontario
Following days of record-breaking gas prices across Ontario, one energy expert says that drivers should buckle up as the cost to fill up the tank could climb even higher in the coming weeks.
-
Dr. Chris Mackie officially resigns from Middlesex-London Health Unit
According to a brief news release from the Middlesex London Health Unit Monday, Dr. Chris Mackie has resigned as medical officer of health.
Northern Ontario
-
This northern Ontario city is one of Canada's top 10 for bed bugs
A city in northern Ontario has topped a list that no one wants to be on for the second year in a row, Orkin Canada's top 10 bed bug cities.
-
Southern Ont. driver charged in double fatal Hwy. 11 crash in December
A 41-year-old southern Ontario resident has been charged in a fatal crash that killed two people on Highway 11 in December, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Colin Mochrie wins competition, donates money to Sault-area camp
'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' star Colin Mochrie has gifted $100,000 to the Welcome Friend Association Rainbow Camp in Thessalon, Ont., after winning a recent comedy competition.
Windsor
-
How a nine-year old Windsor, Ont. 'Epilepsy Warrior' is changing lives
Since being diagnosed with Epilepsy at the age of two, Ava Pitre, 9, has not been able to go 24 hours without a seizure.
-
Truck load of support for Ukraine
Mandi Quiring can’t believe the avalanche of donations received over the weekend for the Fill A Plane for Ukraine initiative.
-
Tim Hortons declares Chatham, Ont. roll up capital of Ontario
Tim Hortons Canada has named Chatham, Ont. as the provincial “Roll Up Capital” as the Roll-Up-The-Rim campaign returned across Canada Monday.
Calgary
-
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
'You can’t really get away from it all': how to cope with the impacts of information overload and long-term stress
As many begin turning a page on the global pandemic with the easing of restrictions, they’re confronted with more conflict and adversity, including the recent invasion in Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.
-
Saskatoon drivers to face poor visibility overnight, city warns
The City of Saskatoon is warning drivers of high winds and blowing snow expected Monday afternoon and overnight.
-
Saskatoon volunteers relieved girls at Canadian safe house in Ukraine have escaped
Saskatoon volunteers are relieved after a group of 17 Ukrainian girls living in a Canadian safe house in Ukraine arrived safely in Poland.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to stop collecting provincial gas tax, offer electricity rebate to offset high energy prices
The tax cut will take effect April 1 and be in effect until at least the next provincial budget next March but will also be evaluated every three months.
-
-
Local Ukrainian woman to be reunited with mother after she fled Kyiv
A Ukrainian woman in Edmonton is excited to be reunited with her mother after she fled Kyiv as Russian forces advanced toward the capital.
Vancouver
-
Support, housing offered for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and heading to B.C.
Charities and churches in the province are preparing to help welcome people arriving in B.C. after fleeing the war in Ukraine.
-
Kelowna crime spree: Suspect arrested after truck crash, shooting, carjacking
Kelowna RCMP have arrested a suspect who allegedly crashed a truck, fired a gun and carjacked another vehicle during a dramatic crime spree that unfolded in the city Monday morning.
-
Surrey duty-free store owner pleads with Ottawa to drop border testing
It has remained open during the pandemic — but for two years now — West Coast Duty Free has seen a tiny fraction of its usual customer traffic because so few British Columbians are driving over the Pacific Highway truck crossing, and so few Americans are crossing into Canada.