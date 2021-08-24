BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have charged a Bruce County man following an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.

Provincial police arrested the 27-year-old man after searching a house in Walkerton and seizing several electronic devices.

The man faces two counts of possessing child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.

The accused was scheduled for a bail hearing Tuesday.

"Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized," police said in a release Tuesday.

Following the arrest, police issued a reminder for parents to "take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety."

Investigators ask anyone with information on this matter or knowledge of any child exploitation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.