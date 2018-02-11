

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Patrick Brown says he can disprove allegations of sexual misconduct that led to his abrupt resignation as leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party last month.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday, Brown says he has been investigating the allegations reported by CTV News and says specific details of the accusations from two unnamed women, which date back to when he was a federal MP, contain discrepancies that prove their accounts are false.

Brown also alleges both of the accusers know CTV reporters socially, and that the broadcaster left out an account from a witness to one of the alleged incidents that refuted details of what allegedly happened.

CTV Communications Director Matthew Garrow says the network is aware of Brown's post and stands by its story.

Brown, whose resignation came months before a spring election, says he will clear his name.

The allegations reported by CTV have not been verified by The Canadian Press.