BARRIE, ONT. -- A bridge spanning the Trent-Severn Waterway in Ramara Township is out of commission for the week.

The Lakeshore Rd Swing Bridge #50 on Ramara Rd 47 is closed Monday through Friday to allow for re-paving at either end of the bridge.

Drivers can’t pass. If they want to cross the canal, they can use Highway 12 at Gamebridge.

Boat traffic is not affected by the shutdown.