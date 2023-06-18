Brett Kissel hits the Casino Rama stage

Hundreds packed into the Casino Rama Resort Saturday night to watch Canada's very own country music singer Brett Kissel hit the stage.

This was the first time the Alberta-born singer performed at Casino Rama.

"All of my heroes have played here at Rama over the past, close to 25 years," Kissel told CTV News. "So the fact that I finally get my chance, I'm so excited."

Brett Kissel performs at a packed Casino Rama on Sat., June 17 (Catalina Gillies/CTV News). This is just one of many stops along Kissel's "The Compass Tour."

His two latest albums, the Compass Project East and the Compass Project South, inspired the tour.

"I categorized the subgenres of country music that I love with all my heart. You got the acoustic singer-songwriter side. That's,

you know, the tip of the hat to the east coast and all the great singer-songwriters from eastern Canada," Kissel said.

The albums also reflect different parts of Kissel's life.

"The needle of the compass pointed south to Nashville, where I've called home for 10 years. Love to record there, love to make music there. So the South album is your straight ahead, new country, Nashville record."

The records follow the success of his previous nine albums, which led to multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music awards.

"I'm very grateful that I got my first guitar when I was six. And I only ever wanted to play country music. That's all I ever wanted to do," Kissel added. "It is actually the most diverse genre because there are so many subgenres within the genre of country music. Country music just welcomes everybody, and that's probably why it's so popular."

Kissel also released new dates for his tour in western Canada in the fall.

His next album, The Compass Project West, will be released in the next few weeks, and the final part, the Compass Project North, will be released in September.