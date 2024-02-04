BARRIE
Barrie

    • Brentwood Road closed in Angus for police investigation

    Police have shut down part of Brentwood Road in Angus on Feb. 4, 2024 (Christopher Garry/CTV News). Police have shut down part of Brentwood Road in Angus on Feb. 4, 2024 (Christopher Garry/CTV News).
    Police in Angus, Ont. have shut down a roadway for an ongoing investigation.

    Details are limited, but just before noon on Sunday, the OPP notified the public of an increased police presence in the Brentwood Road area.

    Officers have closed Brentwood Road between Commerce Road and Sandy Lane.

    This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.  

