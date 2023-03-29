Brechin man faces impaired driving charges after rolling car into ditch
A driver was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car in Ramara Tuesday.
Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call about a single motor-vehicle rollover on Concession Road A on Highway 12 shortly after 11 p.m.
Finding the rolled-over car in the ditch, OPP Const. Brett Boniface said the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving and taken to a local hospital for observation.
The OPP determined the driver is currently prohibited and is on a probation order not to drive.
As a result, a 60-year-old Brechin man was charged with several impaired driving charges, as well as operating a car while prohibited.
The accused was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.
Police say this was the third collision involving impaired drivers in two days.
Orillia OPP asks the public to find an alternative to operating a motor vehicle or boat after drinking.
The Orillia OPP is committed to the Townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn and the City of Orillia. If you have any information about crime in the community, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online .
Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and callers remain anonymous. Callers will not testify in court, and their information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.
