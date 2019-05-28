

Shovels dug into the earth on Tuesday, breaking ground to build a future for families in Barrie with no place to call home.

Redwood Park Communities and the Salvation Army will build a 12-unit, two-storey, fully-furnished short-term housing unit for families experiencing homelessness or poverty, giving them a safe space to get back on their feet.

“We are going to make a huge impact in being able to break the cycle of poverty,” said Timothy Kent, Redwood Park Communities.

The building will be constructed in the city’s north end with a Salvation Army location as its neighbour.

“We have lots of programs and supports that we can wrap around people, but it’s really hard when we don’t have a place for them to lay their head,” Captain Stephanie Watkinson said.

Barrie was recently ranked the fifth most expensive rental market in the country, with the average one-bedroom apartment costing over $1,400 per month.

The Salvation Army currently houses families in hotels, and apartments funded by the county, but the need is so great, there’s a waiting list.

It’s estimated nearly 800 families will call the new building home over the next 20 years.

Kent said everyone deserves a place to start. “It will give them a soft spot to land when they are in crisis, and be able to take a breath and put their feet on the ground, keep their family together and move forward.”

Construction will begin in the coming weeks with the units ready to be lived in by early 2021.