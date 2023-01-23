Breakfast to Go moves out of the cold

The Breakfast to Go program, which provides breakfast every morning to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Barrie, moved inside Trinity Anglican Church from outside Collier Street United Church on Monday.



"It is good to know that both volunteers and those eating breakfast will be inside after two years outside in all kinds of weather," said Rina Krans, a volunteer at Breakfast to Go and Busby Centre.



"For the marginalized, that cup of coffee, the muffin, the granola bar, etc., with the caring smile help to make the day a bit more tolerable. Our friends wait for us each morning and say 'Thank you' and 'God bless you' all the time. The fact that I may have encouraged one person to face the day again is worth my effort," Krans said.



The Breakfast To Go community collaboration was born during the early days of the pandemic when Busby Centre had to move to a hotel model of service and discontinue the community breakfast program due to health restrictions on gatherings.



In response to the initiative begun by Christine Naylor and working with the ecumenical KAIROS coalition, several churches stepped forward to take responsibility for preparing and serving breakfast from Monday to Thursday each week, with Ryan's Hope providing breakfast from Friday to Sunday.



"We are happy to support the amazing work of these churches who have been filling an important need. Busby has remained in contact with this program throughout the pandemic, so it was a natural transition for us to return in a supportive role as the need presented," said Sara Peddle, Busby Centre's executive director,



"We are so thankful for the leadership of the faith communities and Ryan's Hope, who have kept this collective community effort consistent throughout the last couple of years," she said.



The congregations of Burton Avenue United, Collier Street United, Grace United, St. Mary's Roman Catholic, Barrie First Christian Reformed Church and St. Margaret's Anglican Church, with support from other local congregations, provide the food and serve the breakfast Mondays to Thursdays.