Break-in and theft at small family bakery in Huntsville under investigation

A break-in at a small family business in Huntsville is under investigation.

Provincial police say someone broke a window during the overnight hours on Tuesday and stole an undisclosed amount of money at a bakery on King William Street.

According to a Facebook post, the break-in happened at Henrietta's Pine Bakery Inc.

The post states in part, "There was a break in at our Huntsville location, and we are so sad to see members of our society sink so low. We are at a loss for words but will overcome this as soon as possible.

Police have been working so diligently with us and providing all the assistance possible. Safety measures have been implemented."

Police say a member of the public reported the broken window Wednesday morning.

Officers with the OPP Huntsville detachment and the OPP Forensic Identification Services are working on the case.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.