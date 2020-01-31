BARRIE -- A break-and-enter suspect came prepared this week, as he brought a bag of tools with him to break into an apartment building on Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified male wandering inside the Grove Street East apartment just after 2:30 a.m.

Police say he was unsuccessful at his first attempt to enter the inner lobby using his tools, on his second attempt he was successful and was able to open the door.

The suspect was then seen placing a mat under the front lobby door to prevent it from locking.

He left the building shortly after and was not seen again.

The investigation is ongoing, but police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male with short brown hair, carrying a blue bag full of tools.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable R. Hall of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2688 or rhall@barriepolice.ca.