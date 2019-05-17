

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating reports of a brazen home invasion and robbery in Tiny Township on Friday.

Provincial police say officers were sent to a house on Tiny Beaches Road North around 6 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a robbery that had just taken place.

Police say two people, a man and woman, gained entry to the home and after ‘interacting’ with the homeowner, they allegedly stole a lockbox and some personal property before fleeing on foot.

Police are investigating along with the canine unit and the OPP Crime Unit.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.