

CTV Barrie





The OPP is looking for a man after a brazen bank robbery in Alliston on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man walked into the Scotiabank on Victoria Street at approximately 4 p.m. and lunged over an empty teller wicket demanding cash from three employees.

Police say the suspect searched cash trays and grabbed a quantity of money before running from the bank.

The accused is described as being in his 20’s, approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie with gloves, sunglasses and had his face partially covered by a scarf or turtleneck.

The bank employees believe he is of Asian descent because of his accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.