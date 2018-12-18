Featured
Brazen afternoon bank robbery in Alliston
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 11:41AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 18, 2018 2:43PM EST
The OPP is looking for a man after a brazen bank robbery in Alliston on Monday afternoon.
Police say the man walked into the Scotiabank on Victoria Street at approximately 4 p.m. and lunged over an empty teller wicket demanding cash from three employees.
Police say the suspect searched cash trays and grabbed a quantity of money before running from the bank.
The accused is described as being in his 20’s, approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie with gloves, sunglasses and had his face partially covered by a scarf or turtleneck.
The bank employees believe he is of Asian descent because of his accent.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.