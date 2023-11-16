BARRIE
Barrie

    • Brass knuckles and knife used in fight in downtown Orillia

    A pair of brass knuckles are shown in this file image. A pair of brass knuckles are shown in this file image.

    Provincial police have arrested two individuals following a fight in downtown Orillia.

    Police arrived at Mississaga Street where an altercation involving a knife and brass knuckles had taken place on November 6 at 11:20 p.m.

    The two men were located a short distance away and police seized the weapons.

    A 21-year-old man from Orillia was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and failure to comply with previous release orders.

    A 22-year-old Orillia man was also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and device for dangerous purposes.

    Both men have court dates at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

