Brass knuckles and knife used in fight in downtown Orillia

Provincial police have arrested two individuals following a fight in downtown Orillia.

Police arrived at Mississaga Street where an altercation involving a knife and brass knuckles had taken place on November 6 at 11:20 p.m.

The two men were located a short distance away and police seized the weapons.

A 21-year-old man from Orillia was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and failure to comply with previous release orders.

A 22-year-old Orillia man was also charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon and device for dangerous purposes.

Both men have court dates at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.