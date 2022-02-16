Brampton man faces slew of charges after police pursuit in Muskoka

OPP cruisers close a road in Bracebridge, Ont. FILE IMAGE (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) OPP cruisers close a road in Bracebridge, Ont. FILE IMAGE (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver