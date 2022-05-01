Brampton man caught doubling speed limit in Innisfil

Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man was caught driving 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Road Sunday morning.(Courtesy/South Simcoe Police) Police say a 22-year-old Brampton man was caught driving 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Road Sunday morning.(Courtesy/South Simcoe Police)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver