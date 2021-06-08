BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe police charged a Brampton man for going 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit through Innisfil.

Police clocked the driver doing 105 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometres per hour zone on Innisfil Beach Road on Saturday morning.

When they pulled over the car, police said they could smell marijuana and spotted an unsealed package of cannabis on the front seat.

Police immediately impounded the vehicle and suspended the 30-year-old's licence.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding and cannabis readily available.