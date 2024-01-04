BARRIE
Barrie

    • Brampton man accused of trafficking drugs into Simcoe County arrested

    Provincial police display evidence allegedly seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation on Wed., Jan. 3, 2024. (Source: OPP) Provincial police display evidence allegedly seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation on Wed., Jan. 3, 2024. (Source: OPP)

    Provincial police say officers seized a slew of drugs destined for Simcoe County in a drug trafficking investigation that started last month.

    The Orillia Street Crime Unit began looking into an individual in December who was allegedly trafficking drugs into the region, police said in a Thursday release.

    Officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Brampton on Wednesday and charged him with several drug trafficking offences, plus five counts of failing to comply with a release order.

    Police allege they seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine, 100 assorted pills, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

    Police also said they confiscated a concealed knife.

    The accused was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.

