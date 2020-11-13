BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP arrested a Brampton man following a drug bust at an apartment in Orillia that police said resulted in various drug and weapons charges.

Provincial police executed the search warrant on Thursday with the Southern Georgian Bay Community Street Crime Unit and the Central Region Emergency Response Team.

They arrested three men in the Atherley Road apartment and said officers seized a large amount of cocaine, Fentanyl, cash and a large knife.

Investigators said they determined the two other men were not involved and released them unconditionally.

Police charged the 19-year-old Brampton man with multiple drug trafficking offences, among others.

He was released with a court date scheduled for next month in Orillia.