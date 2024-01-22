Bradford woman falls victim to employment scam

The South Simcoe Police Service is warning the public to be vigilant with online job applications after a Bradford woman fell victim to an employment scam.

Police say the woman applied for a part-time video game reviewing job through an advertisement on Facebook in early January.

The hiring process then moved to a WhatsApp group chat, which police say made her believe that the company and position were legitimate.

However, the fake company asked her to pay up-front funds to receive her commission. Police say she eventually realized it was a scam after sending the funds without receiving any earnings in return.

To avoid falling victim to employment scams, police are urging the public to never send money to an individual for a job opportunity without meeting them in person.

It is also recommended to avoid providing any personal information (SIN, credit card numbers, banking information, etc.) to any prospective employer until it can be confirmed that they are legitimate.