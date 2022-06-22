Bradford West Gwillimbury bans heavy trucks from driving through downtown

Bradford West Gwillimbury councillors passed a bylaw Tuesday evening pumping the brakes on commercial truck traffic through the downtown core during patio season.

The pilot project aims to keep commercial vehicles off Holland Street, running in line with the patio program.

The restricted routes run along Holland Street East from Bridge Street to Simcoe Road/Barrie Street and Holland Street West from Simcoe Road/Barrie Street to Professor Day Drive/Melbourne Drive.

"We always wanted to get the trucks off the main drag," said Deputy Mayor James Leduc during the June 7 council meeting.

Counc. Peter Dykie cited noise and safety concerns with the large trucks travelling through the downtown. "I know we have the barriers, but I'm sure if a truck went to the right or left, I question what they could hold back."

The bylaw excludes delivery trucks, emergency vehicles, buses, town or County-operated vehicles, utility vehicles and farm-plated equipment.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, Counc. Gary Lamb said that more would need to be done if the rerouting project became permanent.

"If we're going to do this and we're going to move trucks to other neighbourhoods, that we look in the future to mitigate the noise as they've done in other cities."

Lamb mentioned sound barriers as an option and noted enforcement concerns.

"I hope there's more enforcement on the four corners because we did change it so there's no turns there. Unfortunately, truck drivers tend to ignore the signs when their GPS says turn here."

Signage will redirect trucks to the 8th Line until Nov. 1.

The downtown committee hopes to have the ban in place permanently once road construction is completed on Holland Street.