BARRIE, ONT. -- A 16-year-old Bradford teen is facing charges after allegedly chasing a group off a soccer field with a knife.

On Wednesday evening, South Simcoe police responded to a disturbance call in the area of the old community centre on Simcoe Street in Bradford.

Police say the people involved described the teen and showed the officers the area he was last seen travelling towards.

According to police, they searched the area and found the teen, along with a knife.

The accused cannot be named according to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teen is facing four counts of uttering death threats. He will appear in Provincial Court in June.