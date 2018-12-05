

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old man is facing charges of speeding and stunt driving in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

South Simcoe Police say the Bradford man was traveling 164km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone as it passed a police cruiser at 1 a.m. on Yonge Street near Line 11 in Bradford.

The accused was arrested and had his license suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.