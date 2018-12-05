Featured
Bradford teen charged for allegedly speeding 164km/hr
South Simcoe Police radar reads 164km/hr on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018 (South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 3:20PM EST
A 19-year-old man is facing charges of speeding and stunt driving in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
South Simcoe Police say the Bradford man was traveling 164km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone as it passed a police cruiser at 1 a.m. on Yonge Street near Line 11 in Bradford.
The accused was arrested and had his license suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days.