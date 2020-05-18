BARRIE -- A handful of organizations in Bradford are doing what they can to help the less fortunate.

Twice a week anyone in need can stop by at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre for a shower and a bagged lunch, made possible with help from Bradford Lions, CrossTrainers Canada. and a number of volunteers.

“Our first week was 15 lunches, the second week we made 25 for four weeks and now we are up to 30 lunches,” said Bradford Lion Gavin MacLean,

The food is provided by Bradford’s helping hands food bank

Before COVID-19 MacLean volunteered as a chef with the Bradford Community Meal, at the Bradford Community Church, but that changed with COVID-19.

“As you know we can’t cook anymore. The churches are all closed so there are people out there that need to eat and you know if I can help them get two lunches as a family and as a group all of us together, that’s what I want to do,’’ he said.

Jodi Greenstreet is a volunteer with CrossTrainers Canada and says Bradford’s deputy mayor played a key role in making it all happen.

“Some of our friends in town were wondering is there anything going on. The deputy mayor James Leduc said well why we don’t get connected with the foodbank and the community meal. He spurred on connecting all of the agencies,” Greenstreet said.

Meals are distributed at the community centre on Mondays and Thursdays, anyone in need is welcome.