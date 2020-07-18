BARRIE, ONT. -- Officers with South Simcoe Police and the OPP spent Saturday looking for evidence at a farm in Bradford.

A 44-year-old man was shot while working on the property on 4th Line near County Road 27 Friday afternoon. The victim was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. By Saturday morning, the man had been released from hospital.

It isn't clear what prompted the shooting or whether investigators have any suspects in mind.