BARRIE, ONT. -- A long-term care home in Bradford confirmed two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared on Wednesday last week.

The Bradford Valley Care Community struggled to contain a brutal outbreak of the virus back in the spring that claimed the lives of 12 residents and infected 46 seniors and staff.

Officials say their team is working closely with public health, "and all proper precautions and directive are in place."

Until the outbreak is declared over, the home is suspending all non-essential visits.