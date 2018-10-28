

It was a Halloween day of fun for all ages on Sunday afternoon in Bradford.



St. Louis Bar & Grill hosted an event geared towards raising funds for families with children who have been diagnosed with autism.



Bradford location General Manager Amber Morrison says the cause is near and dear to their hearts because a fellow co-worker at head office has a child who has been diagnosed.



“It`s such an important thing because it`s so widespread,” said Morrison. “The awareness is starting to get better, but I think it could be focused on a little bit more. Parents with autism, it's a struggle for them (and) it's really expensive when they're trying to get them the help they need.”



The event included a costume contest, pumpkin decorating, and a chili cook-off.