Advertisement
Bradford resident confronts man rummaging through vehicle
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:04PM EST
South Simcoe Police (courtesy: @southsimcoeps/Twitter)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a Bradford resident confronted a suspected thief rummaging through his vehicle on Tuesday night.
According to South Simcoe Police, the accused pulled out a knife during the confrontation with the resident before taking off on foot.
Officers found the suspect at a Holland Street East gas station and arrested him.
Police say they confiscated the knife.
No one was injured.
The 36-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with theft under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and three counts of breaching his probation order.