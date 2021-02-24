BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a Bradford resident confronted a suspected thief rummaging through his vehicle on Tuesday night.

According to South Simcoe Police, the accused pulled out a knife during the confrontation with the resident before taking off on foot.

Officers found the suspect at a Holland Street East gas station and arrested him.

Police say they confiscated the knife.

No one was injured.

The 36-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with theft under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, and three counts of breaching his probation order.