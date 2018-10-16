

CTV Barrie





Bradford Legion 521 is remembering its local veterans with more than just a poppy.

For the second year, members of the legion have hung vinyl banners down Bradford Street depicting veterans from wars involving Canadian soldiers; those who came home safely and others who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“We do this to remember them,” said Legion President Mike Giovanetti. “Remember the freedom that they gave to us, and it brings family to realize that we still remember them.”

A banner that stands out among the rest is that of Orville Hand. Hand served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War and would go on to open the Bradford legion.

“He lived for the army,” said daughter Nancy Zajacz. “He loved the legion, and he just liked to be out there helping people all the time.”

Also taking part in the annual tradition in memory of a loved one was George Neilson, a 25-year veteran. Neilson hung a banner for his late father and said he hopes to one day have a banner of his own.

“I would like that," said the veteran. "I’d be proud to be hanging with the rest of these men who lost their lives for Canada.”

In total, 32 banners will be on display in the town’s downtown core until November 11.