Bradford Public Library strike reaches second day of action
Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library employees and members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 905 went on strike Friday morning and continued to stand in solidarity on Saturday.
President of CUPE Local 905, Katherine Grzejszczak, said workers are asking for an increase of $1.35 per hour.
A photo of signs being held by striking library workers in Bradford on Sat., July 22 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). "It's less than the cost of a cup of coffee. Some of these workers haven't had a wage increase in five years. Their wages have been frozen. One person hasn't seen a wage increase in the last nine years, and half of them make poverty wages. They make less than $23.15 an hour, which is the living wage for the GTA. They're struggling like everybody else is, with paying the bills, paying for food," Grzejszczak told CTV News Saturday.
Heidi Northover has been a staff member at the Bradford Public Library for 36 years. She said she came out to show her support.
"I really want the part-time staff to get what they want. They haven't had a pay increase in five years. To have this library closed when it's such a needy part of the community, it's unacceptable," she said.
A photo of striking library workers in Bradford on Sat., July 22 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). Another worker in attendance is going on 18 years at the library and said she wants to be back at work.
"I'd love to be back in serving the community and being part of it and seeing the community that comes in daily and recognize me, and I recognize them after this length of time. So, I'd rather be in doing that than being out here," said Ann Wallace Mitchell
Janice Hopkins has been volunteering with the library for over 15 years and is also a member of the Friends of the Library Club.
She said she hoped something could be done sooner rather than later.
"It's breaking my heart. There are so many good people who have been lost already and who possibly will be in the future, and this has got to stop. It's never happened before, and it has to stop," said Hopkins.
A photo of signs being held by striking library workers in Bradford on Sat., July 22 (Molly Frommer/CTV News). CUPE representatives said they've been bargaining for 27 days now.
"These folks don't even have a collective agreement. They're trying to reach a first collective agreement with this employer. They've been very frustrated for years about the disrespect that they get from senior management," added Grzejszczak.
Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor James Leduc was unavailable for an on-camera interview but told CTV News Saturday that closing the library was disappointing.
He added that the Town Council will speak to staff next week to find a resolution that works for both sides.
