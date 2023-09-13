Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officer

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.

The Town is renaming Middletown Park on Langford Boulevard the 'Constable Devon Northrup Memorial Park.'

The ceremony on Sept. 18 will commence at 5 p.m. and include the South Simcoe Police Service Colour Guard, remarks by Mayor James Leduc, Services Board Chair Chris Gariepy, South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke, and the sign unveiling.

Northrup and Constable Morgan Russell died in the line of duty on Oct. 11, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Town of Innisfil renamed its community centre in honour of Const. Russell.