Bradford, Ont. man sentenced for deadly 2020 ATV crash

A judge sentenced a Bradford, Ont. man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a deadly 2020 ATV crash to five years behind bars.

Tyler Hun-Pang was 22 at the time of the collision on Sept. 23, 2020, on the 12th Line near 10 Sideroad in Bradford.

Through its investigation, South Simcoe Police determined all three people were riding the ATV when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and struck several trees.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 22-year-old Bradford man dead and an overturned ATV.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

Hun-Pang was initially charged with operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, obstructing a peace officer, impaired operation, impaired operation over 80, and accident resulting in death.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to two of the charges, operation causing death and operation causing bodily harm.

On Monday, Justice Applegate sentenced the now 24-year-old Bradford man to five years in custody. He is also prohibited from driving for seven years following his release.

Police say the deadly ATV collision was the second that year involving an alleged impaired driver.