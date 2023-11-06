Bradford mayor urges reform of regional governance in Simcoe County
Bradford Mayor James Leduc called for reform regarding regional governance in Simcoe County while appearing before the Ontario legislature's standing committee on heritage, infrastructure and cultural policy.
"We need to restructure governance a little bit so that we better provide services for our residents throughout the County and Ontario," said Leduc.
At the meeting held on Monday, Leduc called the current system out of date, adding that as the population within his town and other municipalities continues to grow, adjustments need to be made to the current weighted vote system for Simcoe County.
"We have a 16 member municpalites at the County which represents 32 people at the table and we only get two votes and we dont have enough votes to carry, so it boils down to that we just dont have enough representation at the table," said Leduc.
The town requests that the standing committee analyze and make improvements to four key topics involving fair representation for municipalities, delivering efficient governance, increasing defined responsibilities that would avoid duplicate plans and giving lower-tier municipalities greater autonomy.
"The mayor talked a lot about the planning process, and some of that is duplicative, so we want to be more efficient and more autonomous for every level of government by really modernizing," said Jonathan Scott, Bradford West Gwillimbury Ward 2 councillor.
Mayor Leduc said he is hopeful that through Monday's meeting with the committee, more discussions will take place over the next few months regarding planning for the future of Bradford West Gwillimbury and the County of Simcoe.
