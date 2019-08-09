

A Bradford man will swim across Lake Couchiching for the seventh year, this time he's doing it to support the Humane Society.

Wil Wegman has raised nearly $11,000 for Orillia's hospital over the past six years.

On Saturday, he will once again swim across Couchiching, along with other dedicated swimmers, in the annual Sun City Swim fundraising event.

"There's going to be about 25 swimmers registered for the 28th Sun City Swim," Wegman said. "We're going to start at the Fern Resort on the other side of the lake.

Wegman's brother, Paul, will also be in attendance, paddling his kayak alongside as a spotter.

As of Friday, Wegman had raised $2,155 for the Ontario SPCA.

To find out how to donate, click here.