BARRIE, ONT. -- A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the man was hit by a pickup truck making a left turn in the intersection of Holland Street West and Barrie Street early Monday afternoon.

Simcoe County paramedics rushed him to the hospital. He was then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.