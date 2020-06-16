Advertisement
Bradford man struck by vehicle while crossing the street in critical condition
Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020 1:08PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 16, 2020 2:18PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police say the man was hit by a pickup truck making a left turn in the intersection of Holland Street West and Barrie Street early Monday afternoon.
Simcoe County paramedics rushed him to the hospital. He was then transported to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say the driver remained at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.