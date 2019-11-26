The holiday season is upon us, and that means many festive parties take place.

Before you head out, make sure to have a plan for a safe ride home.

The concern surrounding drinking and driving ramps up during this time of year and police warn, parking the car for a short nap after a night of drinking will still garner serious ramifications.

South Simcoe Police say an officer came across a parked car left running in a back parking lot around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in Bradford.

Inside, the officer claims a man was fast asleep with the driver's seat reclined.

Police say the man was intoxicated and was found to have more than twice the legal alcohol limit in his system.

The 42-year-old Bradford man's license was suspended, his vehicle was impounded, and he faces an impaired driving charge.

"Driving while impaired is never a good idea," Tweeted the OPP as part of their festive ride campaign.