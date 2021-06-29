BARRIE, ONT. -- South Simcoe Police warn residents that if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is after a Bradford man lost money in an investment scam.

Police say the man invested with an online cryptocurrency trading company and was promised bonus funds if he deposited more money after creating his account.

They say that when he checked his account the next day, it was empty.

The company claimed it would help him recover his funds, but said he would have to invest more money and couldn't withdraw any earnings until he made over $100,000 worth of trades.

The fraudsters then suggested the man deposit more money to recoup his losses, which police say he refused.

Police say investment scammers target victims who hope for fast returns on investments.

"When the victim tries to withdraw their money, they are unable to do so. Suspects then end all communication with the victim," police state in a release.

Police offered some tips to help residents avoid becoming victims of fraud.

A website that promises abnormally high returns is a common indicator of a scam. Do some research, such as checking for negative reviews about the company. Beware of offers of free money either promised in cash or cryptocurrency. Resist the pressure to act quickly and watch out for urgent pleas that play on your emotions. Fraudsters will try to scare victims to make a financial gain and direct them not to communicate with family or friends during the transaction. Do not provide personal information, such as a SIN, passport number, credit card numbers, or banking information over the phone unless you made the call or are sure the person on the phone is legit.

"Trust your instincts. If it feels wrong, it probably is," South Simcoe Police concluded.