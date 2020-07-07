BARRIE, ONT. -- Police have laid charges in connection with an arson investigation in Bradford.

A 36-year-old man is accused of deliberately setting a fire at a house on 10 Sideroad on Monday afternoon.

Police report the occupants of the home had been threatened, and some of their property had been stolen and damaged.

The accused faces several charges, including arson, uttering threats and mischief.

He was released with a future court date.

Police said the accused and victims know each other.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is helping in the investigation.

No one was injured.