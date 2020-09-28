BARRIE -- A Bradford man is facing multiple impaired driving charges after crashing his boat into a marina in Parry Sound, police say.

Police say officers responded to the complaints from concerned citizens about a possible impaired driver at the Big Sound Marina on Bay Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the driver, 48-year-old Boris Pankratov, crashed his boat into a "break wall surround the marina causing the operator minor injuries,"

Pankratov now faces:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) CC.

Police say the driver is the 49th person charged by the West Parry Sound Detachment under the Criminal Impaired Driving Laws this year.