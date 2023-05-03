Bradford man charged in road rage incident involving pedestrian

A Bradford, Ont. man faces several charges after he hit a pedestrian with his vehicle during a road rage incident in Innisfil on Tuesday, police say.

South Simcoe police say the driver, 21, hit the pedestrian, a 35-year-old Barrie man, on Ninth Line sometime before 5:20 p.m.

It happened in heavy traffic when the suspect vehicle reversed into another vehicle. The pedestrian was hit when he exited his vehicle to stop the man from driving away.

The accused drove off at high speed following the incident, police say.

Police located the suspect vehicle pulled over on Sideroad 10 in Bradford West Gwillimbury moments later.

The driver fled police, but officers stopped him by boxing in the vehicle.

He's charged with three counts of dangerous operation, fleeing from peace officers, assault with a weapon and failing to stop after an accident.

He was held for a bail hearing.