A Bradford man is facing several charges following a drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday the South Simcoe Police crime unit arrested a 21-year-old man. Police say they found a large quantity of prescription drugs and cash on the suspect while making the arrest.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at a residence in Bradford where they seized a variety of prescription drugs along with suspected heroin, cocaine, hashish and marijuana. Officers also located weigh scales, packaging material and multiple cell phones.

The suspect is facing several drug charges including trafficking, possession for the purpose and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with breaching one of his conditions from an outstanding drug charge.

He was scheduled to appear in Barrie court for a bail hearing Wednesday.