

CTV Barrie





A 36-year-old Bradford man is facing a number of charges in connection with several break and enters.

South Simcoe Police and Barrie Police say the man allegedly entered a home in Barrie on Duval Drive on Tuesday at 3 p.m. They say the homeowner came home to find the man in her house. According to police, he then fled through a back door and hopped over fences heading towards Hanmer Street East.

Several police units, including the K-9 unit, were able to locate the suspect a short time later.

Police say he had numerous items linked to the break and enter with him.

South Simcoe police say he is also wanted in connection with a number of break and enters in Bradford over the past few months.

The accused is being held for a bail hearing. Police say he faces more than 10 charges from the two police forces.