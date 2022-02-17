Bradford man cashes in LottoMax second place winning ticket

Barrie -

A 60-year-old Bradford man now has more the one hundred thousand reasons to smile after cashing in a second-place ticket from a December LottoMax draw.

Autoworker, Hor Chea says he bought the $107,783 December 10 draw winning ticket from an Esso on Highway 27 in Schomberg.

Chea told OLG that he couldn't sleep when he matched the numbers, saying, "I couldn't get any rest that night! My daughter came over with my granddaughter, and I asked her to double-check my ticket for me. She said, 'Wow, that's a lot of money!'"

With the sudden windfall, Chea plans to help his daughter buy a house and travel back home to Cambodia when it's safe to do so.