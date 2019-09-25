A Bradford man is facing child luring-related charges after police allege he initiated an online chat with a teenager.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit say the 39-year-old man contacted an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl in January through an online social media platform.

Police claim the communication became sexual. They say the suspect offered to pay her for sex and attempted to meet with the girl, who he believed was a young teen.

The man was arrested outside his Bradford West Gwillimbury residence on Friday. He is being held in custody on a recognizance.

The accused is charged with multiple child luring offences, along with making sexually explicit material available to a child.

He is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on October 23.

If someone you know has been a victim of child exploitation, please contact your local police service or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. You can also report the incident online with cybertip.ca.