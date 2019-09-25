

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Crumpled metal is all that's left of a car after it slammed into a tree in Innisfil on Tuesday sending a Bradford man to hospital.

South Simcoe Police say the crash happened on the 10th Sideroad just south of the 7th Line when the vehicle left the road.

They say the driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre by Ornge Air Ambulance.

The 30-year-old victim is in serious condition.

Police are hoping for witnesses to this collision to contact them.

They did not disclose what caused the crash.